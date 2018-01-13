Gal Gadot Thanks Critics For ‘Wonder Woman’ Win

The stars of the films in the DC Extended Universe aren’t known for commending critics, yet Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is full of surprises. Following the film’s win at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the actress took to Twitter to share her thanks for awarding the film the Best Action Movie distinction.

The actress shared the official envelope declaring the film the winner, including the caption, “Thank you to the Critics for recognizing Wonder Woman as best action movie!!”

Making the distinction even more impressive is that the film was competing with other superhero heavyweights like Logan and Thor: Ragnarok.

The relationship between critics and the DCEU isn’t exactly a pleasant one, given the critical reception of most of the franchise’s films. Excluding Wonder Woman, the films in the DCEU have earned an average of 37% positive reviews on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, which tallies critical reviews and assigns them a positive (“Fresh”) or negative (“Rotten”) rating. Gadot’s film, however, completely tips the scales as it sits at 92% positive.

This wasn’t the film’s only distinction of the evening, as Gadot earned the #SeeHer award for positive female representation in media.

With the film’s wealth of accomplishments since its release, many pundits are predicting that the film could earn its fair share of Academy Award nominations as well. Action films often earn acclaim at the Oscars for their visual effects, editing and costumes, but Warner Bros. is so confident in the film that the studio is pushing for Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director nominations.

“When you’re making a movie it’s completely all consuming; there are many things you don’t have time to think about,” director Patty Jenkins revealed back in September. “I certainly wasn’t thinking about the Oscars. It’s just not something you consider when you make these kinds of movies. I did the best that I could, but you kind of assume you’re not going to be considered for that kind of thing. But now, hearing that, I’m so flattered and stunned and super honoured to be in the awards conversation.”

The Oscars don’t often honor action films with their most coveted awards, yet that all changed with Mad Max: Fury Road, which took home more Oscars than any other film in 2016. Fury Road may not have won Best Director or Best Picture, but earning a nomination at all was a breakthrough for a genre relegated to merely being only “popcorn” movies.

Gadot and Jenkins will be teaming up again for a Wonder Woman sequel, slated to hit theaters on November 1.

[H/T Twitter, GalGadot]