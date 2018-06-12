‘Aquaman’ Movie Credits Geoff Johns as Co-Writer

This morning it was announced that Geoff Johns would be stepping down as Chief Creative Officer of DC Entertainment to shift into a more hands-on, creative role with several DC properties. Now, Johns is getting a co-writing credit on Aquaman.

The press release announcing this change for Johns noted that his first film project will include Warner Bros’ Green Lantern Corps, but it also noted that he will also receive a co-writing and executive producer credit for James Wan‘s Aquaman, which is set to release on December 21.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johns getting a co-writing credit may come as a surprise, but it does make sense. Back in 2016 it was announced that scriptwriter Will Beall was returning to Aquaman after having left the project to develop the Training Day television series. When Beall returned to Aquaman, his original script had been scrapped by Wan and Beall was given a detailed treatment from Wan and Johns. It’s not a huge leap to think that Johns continued to have influence and contribution beyond that treatment.

When it comes to details about the plot of Aquaman and where Johns’ influence comes in, that is still a mystery. What we do know comes from a report about a trailer for the film that was screened for an exclusive audience in attendance at the CineEurope 2018 event in Barcelona, Spain.

Earlier in the presentation, WB showed off the first trailer for its Christmas DC release, Aquaman. The film tells the tale of Arthur Curry who learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and must step forward to lead his people and to be a hearo to the world. The James Wan-directed, Jason Momoa-starrer will see the official trailer drop online soon.

While it’s unclear what “soon” means — it’s likely the studio could be waiting for San Diego Comic Con in July to release the trailer — first reaction from the trailer screened at CineEurope was positive, noting that the footage featured an “unusually bright picture not so common with films from DC.”

What do you think about Geoff Johns’ receiving co-writing credit for Aquaman? Let us know in the comment section below!