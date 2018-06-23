Geoff Johns Stepping Down as DC Entertainment Chief

After multiple years in his current role, Geoff Johns is stepping down as the Chief Creative Officer of DC Entertainment.

Instead of overseeing the creative directions of DC Entertainment, Johns is launching Mad Ghost Productions, and is entering an exclusive writer/producer deal with Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment. He’ll be leaving his current post in order to focus on his new creative responsibilities.

As a part of this move, Johns will be producing and writing multiple DC-inspired films for Warner Bros., the first of which will be Green Lantern Corps. Johns will continue to serve as a writer/executive producer on Aquaman, Wonder Woman 2, and Shazam!

Additionally, Johns will continue his work as a writer for DC Comics, launching a new banner called “The Killing Zone,” which will focus on new and lesser-known DC characters and titles. He will also be writing a new Shazam! comic, an upcoming series called Three Jokers, and will continue writing Doomsday Clock.

“Geoff is a super talented writer and truly embedded in the DC Universe and its characters,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “We’re thrilled that he’s returning to his passion and his roots as a writer and producer. And, it’s even better that he’s staying in our Warner Bros. family. We look forward to working with him on ‘Green Lantern’ and other projects going forward.”

Johns also commented on the move in a press release, as well as on Twitter.

“I took on a role at DCE because I love the characters and this universe more than anything. But, I want to spend my days writing and on set. I’m thrilled to get back to a more hands-on creative role. It’s a dream job on dream projects, reaching even deeper into DC’s vast pantheon of characters,” said Johns. “I’m also excited to continue to work with the amazing team at DCE and my colleagues at Warner Bros.”

