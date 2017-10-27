‘Gotham:’ A Day In The Narrows Preview Provides First Look At Bruce’s New Love Interest

FOX has released the teaser trailer for Gotham‘s next episode, titled “A Day in the Narrows.”

You can check it out above, and the official synopsis for the episode below.

With Professor Pyg (guest star Michael Cerveris) striking fear throughout Gotham, Gordon and Bullock head into the Narrows to look for clues. Bruce Wayne meets a former friend, Grace (guest star Samia Finnerty), who convinces him to come along for a night out with some old classmates.

Meanwhile, Sofia’s relationships with Penguin and Gordon continue to evolve.

“A Dark Knight: A Day in the Narrows” will air on Thursday, November 2nd at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.