Alfred Falls on Hard Times in New ‘Gotham’ Clip

Alfred Pennyworth is going through a bit of a rough patch.

In Gotham‘s midseason finale, back in December, Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) officially went full rogue, cutting his butler/guardian Alfred (Sean Pertwee) out of his life completely. The season ended with Alfred leaving Wayne Manor for good.

The first clip from the upcoming spring premiere debuted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, and it showed fans that Alfred hasn’t been doing well since his departure.

In the video, which you can watch above, Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) walked up to meet Alfred underneath an overpass in Gotham City. Jim is a bit confused, wondering why Alfred is hanging out in such a rough part of town, and why he’s not accompanied by Bruce.

Alfred then makes a joke about “renting a lovely space” under the overpass for “next to nothing,” and it becomes pretty clear what’s going on. Alfred, having been given the boot by Bruce, is now homeless.

In order to confirm this troubling thought, Jim just asks Alfred if he’s living there, plain and simple. Alfred, clearly troubled, replies by saying, “Nearby. It’s a long story.”

Unfortunately, that’s where the clip ends, so fans don’t yet get to see what happens next. Knowing Jim Gordon however, it’s safe to say that Gotham’s new police captain will likely find a place for Alfred to stay, and maybe even get him a job. After all, Jim is currently out a partner.

Gotham is set to return with new episodes on Thursday, March 1 at 8pm ET on FOX.