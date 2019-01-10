‘Gotham’ and ’12 Monkeys’ Star Raising Money For Children’s Cancer Charity

Gotham and 12 Monkeys actor Todd Stashwick is encouraging fans to chip in as he is raising money for charity at the upcoming Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon.

Stashwick is collecting pledges at The Pablove Foundation and running in support of Nora Leonard, a 16-year-old fighting cancer in Chicago. Stashwick, who fans might remember from The Originals, is looking to raise $1,500 and so far has about $1,200 in pledges from supporters.

“I’m doing this because I want to raise funds for The Pablove Foundation, an amazing non-profit organization that provides seed grants to innovative childhood cancer researchers and also teaches kids with cancer the art of photography,” Stashwick explains on the site. “Childhood cancer research is critically underfunded, with only 4% of research dollars awarded every year specifically for childhood cancers. Kids with cancer are most often pulled from school and therefore can’t interact with their friends. They feel lonely and are in need of a creative outlet.”

Help! Hey folks, in order to qualify for the @pablove 1/2 Marathon I have to raise at least $1500. Some generous people have already helped me get 1/3rd to my goal! But I gotta keep going! Come on! Help me fight Childhood cancer. //t.co/6EnmlPleRK — Todd Stashwick (@ToddStashwick) January 10, 2019

The actor, who will also play Dr. Drakken in the upcoming, live-action adaptation of the long-running kids’ show Kim Possible.

Stashwick was set to co-write Suicide Squad 2 with director Gavin O’Connor, although it is not clear whether he will have any involvement with the film now that O’Connor has departed, and the current rumor is the James Gunn will be writing the movie with an eye to direct. He has a long history of writing, but in recent years has zeroed in on geek fare, working with veteran comics artist Dennis Calero on a number of projects. The pair developed the webcomic Devil Inside together after they met when Calero drew Stashwick’s character into an official Heroes comic, and since have worked to bring live-action projects to life as well.

Everyday teen hero Kim Possible (Sadie Stanley) and her best friend Ron Stoppable (Sean Giambrone) embark on their freshman year of high school, all while saving the world from evil villains. While Kim and Ron have always been one step ahead of their opponents, navigating the social hierarchy of high school is more challenging than the action-heroes ever imagined. With Drakken (Todd Stashwick) and Shego (Taylor Ortega) lurking in the wings, Kim must rely on her family and friends on Team Possible—Ron, tech-genius Wade (Issac Ryan Brown), new friend Athena (Ciara Wilson), and Rufus, a Naked mole-rat—to stop these super villains!

The Kim Possible live-action movie premieres on Disney Channel on February 15, 2019.