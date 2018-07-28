‘Gotham’: Barbara Gets a Killer New Look in First Season 5 Photo

Cameras are finally rolling on Gotham‘s fifth season and one of the show’s most popular characters is going to be returning with a very different style.

Producer Danny Cannon posted the first photo from Season 5 on his Instagram account this week. The image featured Erin Richards, who plays the villainous Barbara Kean, with a brand new haircut and a dangerous look in her eye.

Along with the photo, Cannon said, “#GothamSeason5 The always exquisite Barbara.”

As we know by now, Gotham Season 5 will be full of character transformations as the show barrels towards its conclusion. Being the last installment of the series, it’s been confirmed that many of the characters will be finishing up their arcs as prequel iterations. Bruce Wayne will finally become Batman, Selina Kyle will complete her turn into Catwoman, and characters like Jim Gordon will likely gain their classic comic styles by the time it’s all said and done.

This is where Barbara is unique, because she isn’t a popular comic character. We all know that Jim Gordon’s eventual daughter will be named Barbara, but this woman became a ruthless villain after she and Jim ended their relationship. So there’s something that will likely cause Jim to eventually name his child after Barbara Kean, but that reason remains to be seen.

When we last saw Barbara, she was taking over a section of ruined Gotham City alongside her friend and partner, Tabitha. Many of the villains did the same thing in the Season 4 finale, sectioning off their territory and preparing for a massive turf war. Barbara and Tabitha’s piece of the pie is ruled and operated solely by women, as they made clear with their banner and speech in the final moments of the episode.

What do you think of Barbara’s new look in Gotham Season 5? What will become of the character when the series comes to a close? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!

Gotham‘s fifth and final season is set to air on FOX in 2019.