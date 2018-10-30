‘Gotham’ Set Photos Reveal First Look at Bruce’s New Proto-Batman Armor

Production is underway on the penultimate episode of Gotham‘s fifth and final season, and some very interesting photos from the set are beginning to flood social media. Days after the first look at Shane West’s Bane costume, we’re getting a look at Bruce Wayne‘s brand-new proto-Batman armor.

It’s known that Gotham will end with Bruce eventually becoming Batman. Whether it’s in a finale time jump or the current timeline, Bruce is going to be Batman at some point. Until then, during the fight to save Gotham City from No Man’s Land, Bruce is going to need an update to his prototype suit to hold him over.

In these new photos, we get a chance to see Bruce’s new proto-Batman suit, and the armor that comes with it. While it’s not quite the Dark Knight’s official look that we’ve been waiting for, it’s definitely an upgrade on what he wore at the beginning of Season Four.

You can check out the new suit below:

This first image shows Bruce alongside Jim and Selina, in what looks like some sort of big battle sequence.

Bruce’s armor has showed up in quite a few different photos online, including one that came from a source very close to the situation.

The image below sees actor David Mazouz in his new costume, snacking while on a break from shooting. Below his arm is a dog, looking to get in on the treat. If you’ve followed Mazouz for any amount of time, you’ll know that the Instagram account that posted the photo belongs to his dog, Starlit.

Of all the photos of Bruce’s armor that have found their way online, perhaps the most exciting features several other characters standing by his side.

Getting ready to fight some sort of evil force, likely containing Bane, Jeremiah, or both, Bruce is joined by Nygma, Penguin, Selina, Jim, and Lee. This group shot shows exactly how strong they can all be together.

What do you think of Bruce’s new Batman armor? Will it be included in his final suit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Gotham‘s fifth and final season will air on FOX in 2019.