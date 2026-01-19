The DCU Is Officially Casting Its First Thanos-Level Villain, Years After the Snyderverse Wasted Them

The DC Universe has gotten off to a strong start, with Superman kicking the franchise off with a live-action bang in 2025. Under an all-new DC Studios led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, the heroes and villains of DC Comics have been given a new lease of life in the movie and TV spheres. After the repeated failures of the DCEU, casting the characters of the DCU is something of a sensitive issue, as fans are eager to see their most beloved comic book figures finally done justice. While the franchise has so far cast its characters well, there remains a wariness regarding as-yet-unconfirmed characters.

Naturally, with a continuity as expansive as DC’s, adapting its characters to the screen is no simple task. However, it would appear that the DCU has set up a major villain casting that is likely to become key in the near future. Ahead of the release of the DCU show Mister Miracle, showrunner Tom King has revealed that Darkseid is officially being cast as part of the show. Speaking with wordballoon, King said: “I can confirm that Mister Miracle is a DCU show that has huge implications for the DCU at large. We are doing it right. Mitch [Gerads] is a producer on it and a designer. We got to cast Darkseid.” Considering that James Gunn has repeatedly stated that the DCU’s animated actors will reprise their roles in live-action, King’s comments set up Darkseid’s potential future as a major figure in the DCU.

What Mister Miracle Means For Darkseid’s DCU Future

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Of course, the reveal that Mister Miracle has potentially already cast Darkseid in the DCU — or will do so soon — is incredibly exciting. Darkseid is one of the most powerful villains in the DC Universe and is most often compared to Marvel’s Thanos in terms of his general role within the comics’ continuity. Considering the way the DCEU attempted and failed to introduce Darkseid as a major antagonist, the news regarding his impending arrival in the new franchise is interesting, to say the least.

James Gunn has previously stated that he doesn’t want to use Darkseid as the DCU’s big bad, and with the DCEU’s handling of the character to go by, it’s easy to see why. While this somewhat dampens excitement around the reveal that the franchise is close to revealing who will play Darkseid in the DCU, it’s still possible that he’ll appear in live-action in the franchise sooner than expected. He may not prove to be one of the franchise’s major villains, but his casting is undoubtedly a step in the right direction.

There are many stories in which Darkseid could potentially appear. If nothing else, the knowledge that the voice actor for the character in Mister Miracle will almost certainly play Darkseid in live-action only serves to add further interest in the upcoming DCU show. Regardless of his eventual place in the DCU’s hierarchy of villains, Mister Miracle casting the franchise’s Darkseid actor is still majorly exciting for DC fans.

