‘Gotham’s David Mazouz Teases Actually Saying “Batman” in Season 5

Heading into its fourth season on FOX, it sounds like the Batman prequel series Gotham will finally embrace the Caped Crusader.

The show started out focusing on Gotham Police detective Jim Gordon and his relationship with a newly orphaned Bruce Wayne, yet in recent years its shown the young nihilist edge closer and closer to his vigilante destiny. That looks to be exploding in a major way for the fifth and final season, according to series star David Mazouz.

“That’s kind of the idea of the show,” Mazouz told TV Insider. “The Batman universe [is] 80 years old. It’s so rich and there’s so many iconic symbols and iconic characters, obviously, and the point of Gotham is to show how all these things came to be. And throughout the show we’ve been having little teases of these iconic things but now, in Season Five, we really get to show them and show their full force and show show them in their entirety and not have to tease them anymore but actually say the words ‘Batman.’”

Given that the show is ending, it makes sense that they’re diving into the Batman mythos headfirst and embracing what the series has been setting up for years.

Mazouz previously stopped by the ComicBook.com studio at San Diego Comic-Con to speak with Charlie Ridgely about his role and how Bruce will affect Selina Kyle, Gordon, and the various villains still holed up in Gotham. It looks like we’re getting a legit “Batman Begins” kind of scenario in the new season.

“He’s gonna be out there helping people,” Mazouz said. “At the beginning, he’s going to be very concerned with Selina, because we know what happened with her. So that’s going to be a big struggle, how to help her if there’s any way he can help her. Eventually, he’s going to realize that the GCPD, Jim Gordon has been so desperately trying to hold this light to Gotham, literally and metaphorically. To show the villains that there are good people, to show the good people that there are people to protect them.

“But eventually, as we all know, that’s not gonna be enough, and Bruce is going to see that. He’s going to look at people like Penguin, and look at people who are the roots of corruption and the roots of abuses of power and realize that only somebody like Batman can take them down. He’s going to become what he needs to become.”

Gotham is set to return for its final season sometime in 2019.