Did ‘Gotham’ Just Reveal Its Batman Symbol?

Thursday night’s new episode of Gotham pushed the city to the brink, which in turn propelled young Bruce Wayne one step closer to becoming Batman. After spending the first five seasons of the series as a teenager, Bruce will don the cape and cowl in next month’s flash-forward finale, fulfilling the original promise of the Batman prequel series. Photos of the show’s final Batsuit leaked online recently, showing off a bit of the Dark Knight’s final mask, but nothing official has come from the series itself. That may have changed on Thursday night, as the promo for the next episode potentially dropped a big hint in the form of Batman’s eventual Bat symbol.

At the very end of the promo for the second-to-last episode of Gotham, which doesn’t air for another month, young Bruce Wayne can be seen in the dark streets of Gotham City, bats flying all around him. The short scene ends with one Bruce focusing on one bat in particular, as the creature flies into the sky and in front of the moon.

This is clearly meant to be an inspiration for the Bat Signal, which Jim Gordon will light whenever he needs the help of the Caped Crusader. The Bat Signal is also made up of the same logo that Batman dons on his chest. So, with this image now clearly burned into Bruce’s mind, it would make sense for him to eventually copy it when making his actual suit.

If the image of this bat does serve as the eventual logo, it seems to be a mix of the newer, thicker style Bat symbol worn by Ben Affleck’s Batman in the DCEU films, and the smaller, sleeker version seen in the animated series and Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

One thing is for sure, no matter which symbol Gotham chooses to use for its Batman, we will see him in action during the series finale next month. The majority of Gotham’s final episode will take place years in the future, with Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle, Jim Gordon, and several others becoming the classic, comic versions of the characters that have long appreciated.

What do you think of Gotham’s potential Bat symbol? Are you looking forward to the series finale? Let us know in the comments!

