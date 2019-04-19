Batman Arrives in ‘Gotham’ Series Finale Trailer

When Thursday night’s episode of Gotham came to a close, fans were treated to the moment they’ve been waiting for since they show began five years ago. Batman has officially arrived. The trailer for the Gotham series finale next Thursday revealed the 10 year time jump, along with the first glimpse of Batman in action.

The trailer, which you can watch above, focuses on how much Gotham has changed in the 10 years since Gordon was able to defeat Bane and put the city back together. However, it looks like new threats are once again emerging. Penguin and Riddler are clearly up to no good and Jeremiah Valeska is coming back into the fold. Fortunately, the Gotham City Police Commissioner is about to get quite a bit of help from an ally he probably wasn’t expecting.

At the very end of the promo, Jim walks into an empty building chasing a criminal, when deep and unrecognizable voice echoes out to him, assuring him that they are not enemies. Without even seeing where the voice came from, fans already know that it’s Batman, lurking in the shadows. What follows is a glimpse of Batman in action, jumping out of a window to escape being seen, and then a final shot of the Dark Knight standing over the city, looking down at Jim, Alfred, and the Bat Signal.

During next week’s finale, Batman will be featured in the majority of the episode, and you may be wondering how the young David Mazouz will pull off playing an older version of the hero. Well, it’s complicated.

Mazouz will provide the voice for Batman, as well as the facial recognition of the character in his mask. However, it will be a different, much bigger man running around in the suit. This gives Mazouz the opportunity to achieve his dream of playing Batman, while Gotham gets to have a more grown-up take on the Caped Crusader.

What’d you think of this last Gotham trailer? Are you excited for the finale? Let us know in the comments!

Gotham‘s final episode will air on Thursday, April 25th at 8 pm ET on FOX.

