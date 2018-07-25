‘Gotham’: Alfred, Bruce, and Lucius Will Become “The Strongest Team” in Season 5

When Gotham returns to the air in the early months of 2019, the final season of the FOX series will feature young Bruce Wayne’s transformation into Batman, a moment that fans have been waiting for since the pilot. Batman is actually coming to Gotham, and what’s Batman without his team of advisers?

In addition to getting a cape, and a cowl, and a signal in the sky, Gotham‘s Bruce Wayne is finally going to bring together the classic team of Batman, Alfred Pennyworth, and Lucius Fox.

At San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Gotham star David Mazouz took some time to chat with ComicBook.com about what’s to come in the show’s fifth and final season. We asked what was in store for Bruce and Alfred when the duo finally reunite, and the young actor revealed that they will be closer than ever.

“When Alfred and Bruce come back this year, Alfred, Bruce, and Lucius are going to be probably the strongest team on the show,” Mazouz told us. “They’re working together, they all have the same goal. Lucius is going to be making gadgets, Alfred is going to be training Bruce, and it’s really going to be those two people, along with Bruce himself, that are gonna propel Bruce into his transformation into the Caped Crusader. You know Alfred and Bruce, it’s crazy thinking about it, have had so many ups and downs. Bruce literally killed him at one point, but now at this point they’re a team. They really are together. There’s not going to be so much of that struggle that we’ve seen. Alfred is really proud of Bruce, and he’s really proud of how determined Bruce has become and I think Bruce really appreciates having someone who cares about him so much and who has stayed around through so much. They’re really lucky to have each other.”

In the comics, as well as many of the Batman films, Lucius Fox has been key to Batman’s success, often developing technology to help the hero while he’s on the job. On Gotham, Lucius has been around for quite a while, and has helped out both Bruce and the GCPD when they’ve needed it. However, according to Mazouz, it sounds like Mr. Fox will take an even bigger interest in Bruce Wayne this season, and the two will finally develop their iconic relationship.

You can watch the full interview with David Mazouz in the video above!

Gotham‘s fifth and final season is set to air on FOX in early 2019.