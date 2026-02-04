One of 2025’s Hottest Games Is Getting a DC Version (And It Looks Fantastic)

2025 contained several surprising hit games that managed to carve out a place within the crowded gaming space, which is difficult enough on its own, but especially so when you are talking about games that allow both experienced and brand-new players to jump in and start having a great time. There were two hit games last year that managed that rare feat, and now one of those games is getting a DC version that already looks like a must-play in 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both the reimagined Magical Athlete and Hot Streak took the tabletop world by storm last year thanks to their approachable gameplay and often hilarious combinations of character abilities that caused chaos on every turn, and now DC fans can get in on the fun with WizKids’ new game DC Breakout: Arkham Asylum, which brings all that chaos to a Batman villain-led race to get out of Arkham. You’ll get powers that shake up every turn, and with 40 villains to choose from, the combinations get wild fast.

DC Breakout: Arkham Asylum Features A Massive Roster of Playable Batman Villains

Part of the fun of games like this is the wild combinations of character abilities that play off each other in unique ways, and DC Breakout: Arkham Asylum is taking that to heart. The game features 40 villains to choose from, and you’ll pair up two of those villains in your race to get out of Arkham before the other villainous teams.

We don’t have the full list of Batman villains included in the game, but from the artwork and interviews, we know several who have made the lineup. Those include The Joker, Penguin, Two-Face, Scarecrow, Killer Croc, Harley Quinn, Riddler, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and Bane. Those are the usual suspects, but the game also includes rarer names like Calendar Man and the ever-delightful villain Condiment King, and you can also expect a few more unexpected villains to make the cut as well.

When you pair two different characters together, their abilities will play off each other in unique ways. For instance, The Riddler rolls his dice in secret and can just say he rolled any number he chooses. If you call him on it and he bluffs, he doesn’t get to move at all, but if he was telling the truth, he gets extra moves. If you teamed Riddler up with Killer Croc, you’d have another way to manipulate the dice at your disposal, as anytime Croc rolls an even number, it automatically turns into a 6.

Another ability example is Scarecrow, who can spend a token at the end of his turn to rotate the tile he’s on 180 degrees, and pawns rotate with the tile. The Joker has a different spin on that token idea, as at the start of each turn, he gains a token and can then spend a token to make another player reroll a die.

Harley’s ability allows you to skip over spaces occupied by other teams when moving forward, and so you can start to see that even with those five abilities, you could mix and match to make some unique combinations, and that’s in addition to any gadget cards you have in your possession.

DC Breakout: Arkham Asylum is up for pre-order now and is expected to release in Quarter 2 of 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!