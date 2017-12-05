New ‘Gotham by Gaslight’ Trailer Released

Batman is taking things back in time for DC’s newest animated feature, Gotham by Gaslight.

Based on the Elseworlds story by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola, Gotham by Gaslight tells the story of Gotham City at the turn of the century. Jack the Ripper is tearing through the streets of the city and it’s Batman’s job to hunt him down.

A month ahead of the release of this steampunk adventure, Warner Bros. has released a brand new trailer for the film, which you can watch in the video above.

The Gotham by Gaslight Blu-ray is available to pre-order now for $18.98 – or 24% off. If the price changes between the time that you order and the release date, you’ll get the lowest price.

Set to release on VOD on January 23, 2018, Gotham by Gaslight sees Bruce Greenwood reprising his role as the caped crusader. He famously voiced Bruce Wayne in Batman: Under the Red Hood.

The cast also includes Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) as Selina Kyle, Scott Patterson (Justice League Unlimited) as James Gordon, Anthony Head (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Alfred Pennyworth and Yuri Lowenthal (Young Justice) as Harvey Dent.

Producer Sam Liu also directs Batman: Gotham By Gaslight from a script by Jim Krieg, who wrote the fan-favorite Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, the all-new, feature-length animated film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting January 23, 2018, and on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD February 6, 2018.