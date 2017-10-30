‘Gotham’ Debuts New Catwoman Suit for Selina Kyle

Selina Kyle is dropping the steampunk goggles and getting a brand new mask. Heading into this Thursday’s episode, it looks like Gotham‘s take on Catwoman is taking another step toward her comic book counterpart.

The official Gotham Twitter account shared a new photo of Selina (Camren Bicondova) wearing a sleek black mask that she’s never donned before. Instead of the clunky goggles that she’s worn in past seasons, this mask makes things a little bit simpler, and pulls from the origins of her character.

Since it’s Gotham, Selina may not ever actually be referred to as Catwoman, but the writing for the character has been on the wall for quite a while. In addition to the ongoing love story with Bruce, Selina had a major Catwoman moment at the end of Season 3 when she was pushed out of a window, and was tended to by a group of alley cats. She’s also been getting pretty dangerous with a whip, the weapon of choice for Catwoman.

Now that Selina has roped herself in with Tabitha and Barbara, she will likely take on even more of Catwoman’s antics going forward.

For comic fans, this season of Gotham has been a bright spot in terms of getting characters close to their comic book roots. Bruce began watching over Gotham, as its vigilante protector, and donning a black suit.

There is also a big transition coming for Ivy Pepper. The character is getting some of her popular Poison Ivy powers, and Maggie Geha was recast in order to bring some of Ivy’s dangerous new abilities to life. Peyton List will now play Ivy when she returns later this season.

Gotham airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.