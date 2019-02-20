‘Gotham’ Complete Series Blu-ray Release Date Revealed

Gotham is sadly coming to an end in just a few weeks, as the upcoming series finale will officially introduce Bruce Wayne as Batman, completing the five year origin story of FOX’s Dark Knight. While it’s unfortunate to see the beloved show bid farewell, it won’t be too long before you can take the entire tale home to binge over and over again.

FOX announced on Wednesday that Gotham: The Complete Series would be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD in just a couple of months. The box set will include all 100 episodes of Gotham, five seasons in total. The set will cost $112.99 on Blu-ray and $99.99 on DVD. You can click here to preorder the full series now!

In addition to the details surrounding the complete series set, FOX announced the details regarding the fifth and final season home release. The standalone season will be available on the same day as the full series collection, and will cost $29.98 on Blu-ray, $24.98 on DVD.

“Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is thrilled to release the final installment of the hit Gotham series and share the final chapters that lead to the complete transformation of the Caped Crusader,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “Fans can enjoy all of the villain-filled action and relive the excitement with thrilling bonus features with the release of both Gotham: The Complete Fifth and Final Season as well as Gotham: The Complete Series.”

The fifth season collection will contain all 12 episodes from the final installment, in addition to the following special features:

Gotham Season 5: Best Moments at NY Comic Con, 2018: Join the cast and executive producers of Gotham at New York’s 2018 Comic Con as they discuss the exciting final season of the series.

Modern Mythology: Through the eyes of the producers and cast, this piece explores the final chapter of the series as the show pushes Bruce Wayne to finally accept his destiny, the mantle of The Dark Knight.

Deleted Scenes

