Gotham Season 3 Finale Moment Was The Best Of David Mazouz’s Life

The Batman prequel series on FOX took a major stride toward finally showing Bruce Wayne becoming the Caped Crusader.

But Gotham still has a lot of ground to cover, and Batman doesn't just Begin overnight, you know. And still the finale of Gotham Season 3 showed young Bruce take his first step on the path toward brutal vigilantism when he stopped a crime while in disguise.

Series star David Mazouz spoke with ComicBook.com about that scene and what it means moving toward the forthcoming fourth season of Gotham. Check out the video above!

"That was one of the best moments of my life. It was amazing," Mazouz said. "When John Stephens, our executive producer, told me about that moment we were shooting, I think, episode 10 of Season 3 and I was like, oh my god. I was just in shock and I couldn't really process it. What I was thinking the next week or so was, 'please don't change it, please don't change it, please don't change it.' And they didn't — they made it even better than what he told me was going to happen. I was just so excited."

And just in case you were wondering or maybe doubting that the series would properly followup this pivotal moment — DON'T. Mazouz was more than excited about the future of the series going into Season 4.

"Another thing I was worried about was we were going to get to Season 4 and the writers were going to go, 'you know, I think we took it a little too far too fast. Let's backtrack.' And the exact opposite happened. The trajectory is just continuing in that direction. I would say, I would know it's accelerating in that direction. It's not going to stop."

But how will the series follow from that scene? Is Bruce going to start tinkering with gadgets now, or maybe learn the best bones to break without killing a criminal?

Nope, the young Wayne heir is going to start separating his two lives.

"Bruce really is taking on this vigilante persona and all the things that go along with that," Mazouz said. "Whether it be creating another persona, a public persona, that's also definitely going to be a major part of Bruce's journey this year. His relationship as this other person. Batman is coming. Absolutely."

But with great power comes great responsibility, and Mazouz knows there are lofty expectations that come with the cape and cowl. He even admitted that he's had some difficulty with one important aspect of playing the Dark Knight.

"The tough part was finding a good Batman voice."

Maybe we'll get to hear it when Gotham Season 4 premieres later this fall.

Gotham's origin story continues to unfold, and as the show enters its fourth season, the stakes will be higher than ever! With the Court of Owls decimated, the aftermath of the Tetch virus crippling the city, and every (surviving) villain in Gotham's underworld jockeying for power, Jim Gordon and the GCPD will have their hands full. And that's just the beginning! What threat does Ra's al Ghul pose, and will Penguin regain his title as the King of Gotham? What new villains are in store for season four, and what does Bruce Wayne's season finale reveal mean for Gotham City — and his ultimate destiny?

Gotham stars Ben McKenzie as Detective James Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne, Morena Baccarin as Leslie Thompkins, Sean Pertwee as Alfred, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Erin Richards as Barbara Kean, Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle/the future Catwoman, Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/the future Riddler, Jessica Lucas as Tabitha Galavan, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, Drew Powell as Butch Gilzean, Maggie Geha as the future Poison Ivy, Michael Chiklis as Detective Nathaniel Barnes, Benedict Samuel as Mad Hatter.

Gotham returns to FOX for Season 4 this fall.

