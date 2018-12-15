‘Gotham’ Final Season Poster Teases The Dark Knight Is Coming

Don’t call it a prequel, because Gotham is set to introduce the Batman for its final season on FOX.

A brand new poster promises the arrival of the Dark Knight, teasing Batman’s eventual debut in the fifth season of the DC Comics series. Check it out in the image below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans won’t be shocked to learn that “The Dark Knight Is Coming,” as the series has been all about Bruce Wayne’s journey toward becoming the Caped Crusader, all while building up his rogues gallery and Gotham City’s need for a protector.

After the events of the Season 4 finale, many fans might be wondering why anyone would remain in the “No Man’s Land” that is Gotham City, but actor Ben McKenzie provided an explanation as to why Jim Gordon is sticking around.

He is going to be the last guy down with the ship,” Gordon actor Benjamin McKenzie actor told ComicBook.com during a recent set visit. “He’s never going to abandon it. I think that the pressure becomes more and more and more intense and he becomes a bit like Atlas, trying to carry the- well not quite literal but the figurative weight of the world on his shoulders. The pressure just gets more and more intense. Which is interesting because it can lead him to make decisions he wouldn’t otherwise make, which there’s a big one in the middle of the season. A decision he makes in the heat of passion that will have significant ramifications for him and others in the future.”

The end of Gotham is proving to be an emotional experience for everyone involved, especially Bruce Wayne actor David Mazouz.

“Geez. What’s it like going through this? It’s hard,” Mazouz told ComicBook.com during a recent set visit. “I have this tendency to live in the moment, I’ve kind of found that about myself so I’m not really, like even though I try to, which I don’t often, even when I try to, it’s kind of hard to realize that this is really almost it and we’re really coming to a close and this era, defining era of my life, has almost ended. You know, we just had our very last scene in Wayne Manor yesterday with Sean [Pertwee] which is just weird to think about because I had so many, I mean, I probably spent cumulative weeks in there.

“So it’s hard, and very nostalgic, but again, I don’t know. I’m saying that I feel like that’s the answer I’m supposed to give but really I’m just kind of living in the moment, living day-by-day and I don’t think it’s really going to hit me until it’s actually over. If that makes any sense.”

The final 12 episodes of Gotham will begin airing on FOX on January 3, 2019.

[h/t E!]