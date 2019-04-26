Gotham Fans Are Going Crazy for Batman’s Debut

After teasing the eventual debut of Batman for the last five years, Gotham has finally brought the Dark Knight to life. At the end of Thursday night’s series finale, the fan-favorite origin story came full circle, and the fully suited and cowled Batman stood and looked out over Gotham City, just like so many other iterations of the character before him.
There was a lot of hype leading up to the reveal of Batman, and Gotham has been revealing his new look in waves. He was teased in a trailer, the back of his head was shown in a poster, etc. Now, in the very last shot of the series finale, the full look has finally been revealed.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Of course, the fans on Twitter had quite a lot to say about how Gotham brought Batman to life. We may not have seen very much of him throughout the episode, but the one shot of his reveal was enough to get everybody talking.
What did everybody think of the highly-anticipated moment? Let’s find out…
He’s Here
after 5 years we finally got to see the dark knight make his debut! 🦇 #Gotham pic.twitter.com/QrQIB6OVs6— sabrina🦇 (@sabrinasbats) April 26, 2019
OMG
OMG!!! It’s BATMAN! 🦇 #Gotham— Aaron J. (@TheRealAJ_) April 26, 2019
The Dark Knight Has Risen
Well, that was that.— #LongLiveTheBat (@bcbranman) April 26, 2019
The Dark Knight has risen. #Gotham
It’s David!
WE GOT DAVID IN THE BATSUIT #Gotham— Taylor Quinn (@_taylorquinn) April 26, 2019
Epic
Hell Yeah The #Batman !!!! Incredible finale!! Just the way #Gotham should have ended!! Epic!!— David Rivera (@DavRivPhotog) April 26, 2019
Cryinggg
Literally the MOMENT the episode faded out I started crying I can’t believe that’s it. #Gotham— Eli 🐧☂️ ;; Spoilers (@Terranatior) April 26, 2019
CHILLS
Oh my god. That final shot of Batman. CHILLS. #Gotham— Sam B. 👽 (@MayugeBeam) April 26, 2019
Beautiful Ending
#ThankYouGotham A beautiful ending. #Gotham #Batman— 🐧Jackie ☂ (@jackiep3177) April 26, 2019
A Friend
#Gotham #Batman Wowww. “Who is he.” “A Friend.” Anddd we see Batman. 🦇— Melissa Thomas (@MelissaThomas_1) April 26, 2019
Thank You Gotham
Thank u #Gotham pic.twitter.com/YbP3NIeDtO— Abi💜 (@YoongiCharmz) April 26, 2019