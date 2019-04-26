Gotham Fans Are Going Crazy for Batman’s Debut

After teasing the eventual debut of Batman for the last five years, Gotham has finally brought the Dark Knight to life. At the end of Thursday night’s series finale, the fan-favorite origin story came full circle, and the fully suited and cowled Batman stood and looked out over Gotham City, just like so many other iterations of the character before him.

There was a lot of hype leading up to the reveal of Batman, and Gotham has been revealing his new look in waves. He was teased in a trailer, the back of his head was shown in a poster, etc. Now, in the very last shot of the series finale, the full look has finally been revealed.

Of course, the fans on Twitter had quite a lot to say about how Gotham brought Batman to life. We may not have seen very much of him throughout the episode, but the one shot of his reveal was enough to get everybody talking.

What did everybody think of the highly-anticipated moment? Let’s find out…

He’s Here

after 5 years we finally got to see the dark knight make his debut! 🦇 #Gotham pic.twitter.com/QrQIB6OVs6 — sabrina🦇 (@sabrinasbats) April 26, 2019

OMG

The Dark Knight Has Risen

Well, that was that.



The Dark Knight has risen. #Gotham — #LongLiveTheBat (@bcbranman) April 26, 2019

It’s David!

WE GOT DAVID IN THE BATSUIT #Gotham — Taylor Quinn (@_taylorquinn) April 26, 2019

Epic

Hell Yeah The #Batman !!!! Incredible finale!! Just the way #Gotham should have ended!! Epic!! — David Rivera (@DavRivPhotog) April 26, 2019

Cryinggg

Literally the MOMENT the episode faded out I started crying I can’t believe that’s it. #Gotham — Eli 🐧☂️ ;; Spoilers (@Terranatior) April 26, 2019

CHILLS

Oh my god. That final shot of Batman. CHILLS. #Gotham — Sam B. 👽 (@MayugeBeam) April 26, 2019

Beautiful Ending

A Friend

Thank You Gotham