‘Gotham’ Reveals First Look at Joker in Series Finale Teaser

Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska have acted as Gotham‘s take on Batman’s arch-nemesis, Joker, for the last few years. Jerome started things off with the chaotic madman side of the iconic villain, while his twin brother Jeremiah took his place in Season 4, and brought to life J’s calculated, diabolical tendencies. It had been teased that one more version of the character would be arriving in the series finale, and Gotham has finally made good on that promise. The final evolution of the Joker is here, and he’s as frightening as everyone had hoped.

On April Fools’ Day of all days, Gotham released a teaser for the finale simply titled “J,” alluding to the upcoming appearance of the the Joker. This iteration, like the two that came before, is played by Cameron Monaghan. In fact, this character is a continuation of Jeremiah, in the sense that it’s still his body. However, as you can clearly see in the video, he’s nothing like the Jeremiah we remember.

The last time we saw Jeremiah on Gotham, during the “Ace Chemicals” episode, Bruce knocked his rival into a vat of mysterious acid, helping bring to life the popular Joker origin story from the comics. At the end of the episode, it was announced that Jeremiah was brain-dead, and that nothing was likely to ever change that.

This teaser picks up years later, the significant time jump proven by the fully-realized Wayne Industries tower looming over the rest of the Gotham City skyline. Jeremiah is seen in Arkham Asylum with drool coming from his mouth, burns all over his skin, and long strings of hair growing out of his head. Something quickly changes, though it’s not revealed exactly what, as Jeremiah is seen out and about with a brand new look.

In full makeup and a purple suit, J says the words, “I feel something new. Something beautiful.” A few seconds later, in the final shot of the teaser, J is seen with a Batarang through his hand, teasing a conflict with the future version of Batman.

There are still three weeks left until the Gotham series finale arrives, but the debut of Monaghan’s final Joker evolution certainly has us excited to see how it all comes together.

