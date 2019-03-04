‘Gotham’ Debuts Batman Comic Villain Jane Doe

With the end of the series in sight, Gotham is just parading villains onto the small screen. During this Thursday’s episode, “Nothing’s Shocking,” fans got to see three new comic villains come to life. The tandem of Ventriloquist and Scarface had already been teased ahead of the episode, but the big surprise came in the reveal of the identity of the young woman at the center of the episode’s event. This woman in a white mask was revealed to be none other than Jane Doe, a really deep pull from the comics, even for Gotham.

This new character entered the Gotham fold as a suspect in a list of murders. It was revealed very quickly that she wasn’t your typical killer, though, as she had the ability to change shapeshift into anyone she chose after simply touching their skin. It turns out, she got this ability from Hugo Strange at Arkham, where she was sent by Harvey and some other dirty cops during the early days in his career. She was out to kill those who deserved punishment for what was done to her, and using this ability was the quickest way to do it.

When she and Harvey came face to face, he used her real name, Jane Cartwright, but she insisted that woman was dead. She was instead Jane Doe, which made a lot of sense to comic fans. If you recall, the villain in the comics was a criminal who stole people’s identities, and sometimes masks of their faces, in order to find the life that she enjoyed the most. Gotham put a little spin on this tale by giving her the ability to actually transform into her victims on the spot.

Jane Doe had the set up to be a potentially great addition to the series, but with only a few episodes remaining, we should’ve guessed that wasn’t going to happen. Jane ultimately gave Harvey no choice, and he was forced to shoot her, ending her time on Gotham after just one episode.

