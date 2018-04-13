‘Gotham’: SPOILER Dies in Shocking Twist

The folks behind Gotham told fans that tonight’s episode would be twisted, and man were they right! In a shocking turn of events, the series killed off one of its most popular characters, leaving viewers with their jaws on the floor.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS ahead for the latest episode of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight, it was revealed that Jerome’s secret brother Jeremiah was also played by Cameron Monaghan. It was safe to assume that both characters weren’t going to last throughout the rest of the season, but some fans believed that Jerome would go full-on Joker, kill his brother, and finally take on the iconic mantle.

Well, that’s not exactly how things happened. In tonight’s episode, the fan-favorite Jerome met an untimely end, opening Gotham to an entirely new realm of possibilities.

Jim Gordon chased Jerome onto the roof of a tall building as the villain was trying to finish the final details of his plan. Jim shoots Jerome while he’s standing on a ledge.

Hanging on the edge, Jerome tells Jim, “I’m more than a man. I’m a concept.” He lets go and falls to his death, laughing the entire way down.

Earlier this season, we had the chance to speak with Monaghan about taking on the dual roles, and he seemed to love the challenge of playing these polar opposite twin brothers.

“It’s a very strange thing,” Monaghan admitted. “Obviously I can’t get too much into what the theory is or what that’s like. I will say that I wanted to make this guy feel distinct and I wanted to make him be visually different, I wanted him to carry himself different, I wanted his voice to be different. I wanted everything about him to be accepted. So that’s a challenge in itself, but also a challenge is, you’re basically acting with yourself. It’s a very weird thing. It’s definitely one of the most challenging things I’ve ever had to do as an actor. It was a bit of a head-trip.”

As he continued, Monaghan began making some slight connections between Jerome, this new character, and the Joker.

“I can’t wait for it to all be cut together, and for everything that happened to make its way forward. I can’t wait to see it,” he said. “It’s a really unique experience and I think the story, it’s really clever. I think it helps spin the narrative of both Jerome and the Joker, in a new and exciting kind of way. It adds its own twist to the mythos. I think it’s really fun and really unique. So yeah. I can’t tell you enough, it’s a really cool challenge.”

Did you see this Gotham twist coming? Are you a fan of the new character? Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below!

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.