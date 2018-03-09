‘Gotham’ Reveals What Jerome Wants With Penguin

Jerome has returned to Gotham and he’s beginning his reign of chaos from inside the walls of Arkham Asylum. The trailers and photos have been teasing a big partnership between Jerome and the currently locked up Penguin, and tonight’s new episode revealed just what the former had in mind for his new friend.

As you probably expected, Jerome has plans to cause widespread panic and destruction all across Gotham City. He tells Penguin that he’s only staying in Arkham to recruit some of the most insane people he can find.

Jerome goes on to say that, with Penguin’s help, he can turn the entire city into a version of Arkham Asylum. For those who play the Arkham video game series, this idea certainly sounds familiar.

Penguin doesn’t share the same desires as Jerome however, and he turns down the maniac’s offer. Jerome doesn’t exactly believe that, and tells his new friend he’s sure “he’ll come around.”

This partnership between Penguin and Jerome is one that fans, as well as the actors have been waiting for for some time.

Ahead of this week’s episode, we had a chance to speak with Jerome himself, Gotham star Cameron Monaghan, and we asked him which villains he was most excited to work with this season. Of course, Penguin was at the top of his list.

“I was looking forward to all of them in different ways, you know?” Monaghan told us. “I was a fan of the animated series and I always liked when Penguin and the Joker interacted on that series. So it’s kinda cool to see Jerome and Odswald have a similar dynamic between each other. Also I really admire Robin [Lord Taylor] as an actor so to get the chance to work with him and to play around with him, that’s really fun. I think that Scarecrow especially is a usually interesting character. He comes from a very different place than that Joker ideology, so it’s kind of fun to see Jerome and Scarecrow interact with each other. Also because of Scarecrow’s knowledge of technical composition that makes for some pretty fun things when it comes to Jerome. I won’t say exactly what it is but you’ll probably see it and figure it out. So that’s really cool.

“Mad Hatter is there, Firefly, Solomon, all of them. You have all sorts of iconic villains in there. It’s fun to do them where they really interact with each other. They feed off and bounce back off each other in interesting ways. When they’re so often individual, I think it’s so cool to see them together for the first time in live action. There are times when in a group, it really does look like a splash of a comic panel. It looks like it’s right off the page. I think that’s going to be really exciting for people to see that.”

Jerome’s outrageous antics will continue when new episodes of Gotham air every Thursday night at 8pm ET on FOX.