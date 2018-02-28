Jerome Returns in New ‘Gotham’ Photos

Madness reigns supreme in Arkham Asylum!

In Gotham‘s midseason finale, the Joker-esque Jerome (Cameron Monaghan) made his comeback, appearing in the cell beside Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and promising utter chaos when Season 4 returned.

Now, with the premiere just over a week away, that return is finally upon us, and Jerome is ready to kick the mayhem up to 11.

FOX released a set of 11 images from the 13th episode of the season, which is set to air on March 8. Almost every photo in the group features Jerome’s reign over Arkham, and the twisted challenges he makes Penguin complete. You can see all of the new images in the gallery below!

While it’s exciting to see Jerome make his full return to Gotham, the new photos do hint at a slightly unfortunate circumstance. The images from the midseason premiere, “Pieces of a Broken Mirror,” don’t feature a single shot of Jerome or Arkham Asylum. These photos are from the following week’s episode, “A Beautiful Darkness.” This is a telltale sign that Jerome won’t be making his grand entrance until March 8, one week after fans were hoping to see him.

Despite the extra wait, it looks as though Jerome’s new story arc won’t disappoint. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt said that Jerome’s work on Season 4 was something unlike anything he’s done before on the show.

“So the balance with him is how do we make him continually cool and continually something that brings that energy, that newness in where we don’t get complacent or feel like his character just sort of starts to become just another one of the core,” Wynbrandt said. “His entrance into the show always signifies something big happening and so you just have to be careful with that character. That you don’t overplay his hand in the show but all that being said, he has been phenomenal. We have an awesome story for him. You’re going to love it and the fans are going to love it and it really goes to a really interesting place and has ripple effects not just in this season but hopefully, knock on wood, next season as well.”

Gotham returns to FOX with new episodes on Thursday, March 1 at 8pm ET.