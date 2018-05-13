‘The Killing Joke’ Coming to ‘Gotham’ This Week

Gotham is pulling out all of the comic stops as it barrels toward the conclusion of Season 4. We know that No Man’s Land is on the horizon, but it sounds like the final two episodes of the season will also take heavily from the most popular Joker story in DC Comics history, The Killing Joke.

During a recent episode of DC All Access (which you can watch above), Gotham star David Mazouz sat down to talk about the rest of this season, and what kind of insanity fans can expect over the next couple of weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the host mentioned the No Man’s Land finale, she brought up The Killing Joke to Mazouz, who said that a large part of Thursday’s episode will pay homage to the classic Joker origin story.

“It definitely mirrors The Killing Joke in a lot of ways,” Mazouz said of the episode. “You know, The Killing Joke kind of follows the Joker’s process of driving Gordon insane, and that is going to be mirrored with another character, and that character is really going to be tested to his limits, psychologically and physically. We’re not gonna know fully, whether or not everything is going to be okay with those characters.”

Judging by the trailers for the rest of the season, it’s likely that Bruce is the one who Jeremiah (Gotham‘s take on the Joker) will aim to drive mad. With Gordon being presumed dead, and Alfred being tortured by Jeremiah’s cronies, Bruce is already in a difficult spot. Jeremiah could do any number of things to break him even further.

Remember, all it takes to turn a good man insane is one bad day.

Are you pumped to see The Killing Joke come to Gotham this week? What do you think Jeremiah has up his sleeve next? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment below!

Gotham‘s next episode, “A Dark Knight: One Bad Day,” is set to air on Thursday, May 10 at 8pm ET on FOX.