Gotham Knights "More Money, More Problems" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "More Money, More Problems", the fifth episode of the first season of Gotham Knights. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 11th. According to the synopsis, the plan to take down the Court of Owls leads the fugitives to an unexpected Gotham family while Harvey Dent reaches out to a psychiatrist for help — something that feels just a little ominous considering that, in comics, Harvey becomes the villain Two-Face. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

"THE KNIGHTS TAKE ON THE MCKILLENS — A plan to take down the Court of Owls leads Turner (Oscar Morgan) and the team to a notorious mobster family, the McKillens. Meanwhile, Carrie (Navia Robinson) and Stephanie (Anna Lore) prepare for Gotham Academy's Parents Luncheon, and Harvey (Misha Collins) seeks help from a psychiatrist. Olivia Rose Keegan, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star. Nimisha Mukerji directed the episode written by Elle Lipson & Summer Plair."

Gotham Knights will feature the "tragic version" of Harvey Dent/Two-Face's origin story.

In Gotham Knights, Dent is played by Supernatural alum Misha Collins and while the series will start with Harvey Dent, it will eventually see the lawman take a villain turn. According to Collins, it's a journey as he goes on the journey to become the iconic villain Two-Face.

"It's a pinch me moment for an actor because you get to take this character who was like a champion of the underdog and he's fighting for justice in the city of Gotham to slowly unraveling he has identity dysmorphia," Collins told Today. "We get into his traumatic childhood and all of the ill events to him actually having this psychic break that causes him to become Two Face. So, that's actually like the tragic version of the story. It's pretty great."

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "More Money, More Problems" airs April 11th.

