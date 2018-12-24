‘Gotham’s Morena Baccarin Explains Lee’s Complicated Changes in Season 5

When fans last saw Dr. Leslie Thompkins at the end of Gotham Season 4, she had been fatally stabbed by lover/rival Edward Nygma. Of course, Lee also returned the favor, subjecting Nygma to the same fate. However, in the final minutes of the season, it was revealed that both characters had been taken to the mad scientist known as Hugo Strange, teasing that Lee would probably be brought back to life with some sort of dangerous twist.

There’s no telling what Strange will do to Lee and Nygma while they’re under his “care,” but it’s safe to say it probably isn’t good, whatever it is.

During a visit to the Gotham set this year, ComicBook.com spoke with star Morena Baccarin about what’s in store for Lee when the final season arrives.

“Yeah, I mean where we find Lee, she has no recollection of what happened to her after she got stabbed,” Baccarin told us. “So she is nowhere. She is just sort of in a daze. And everybody is, where we find Gotham and everybody is a state of complete post-apocalyptic chaos, in a way. And so she’s eventually joins up to help figure out how to get out. How can we get Gotham out of this no man’s land? The thing that she knows how to do best is help people, and be a doctor, so she can do that.”

As far as what Strange does to Lee, Baccarin wouldn’t say. However she did reveal that she would be changing quite drastically from time to time, as if some sort of switch was controlling her.

“She’s been altered,” Baccarin added. “It’s a very temporary thing. It’s like a switch, basically. An on/off switch.”

Gotham‘s fifth and final season arrives on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 8 pm ET on FOX.