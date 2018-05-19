‘Gotham’s Morena Baccarin Says Her Husband Ben McKenzie Didn’t Remember First Meeting Her

Few people would ever forget a meeting with Gotham & and Deadpool’s Morena Baccarin, but one of the few who has is her husband Ben McKenzie.

Baccarin, who plays Leslie Thompkins on Gotham, recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where the subject of her husband McKenzie came up. McKenzie plays James Gordon on the show but recently revealed that he didn’t remember working with her on his original show The O.C.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To his credit, he was a 20-year-old hot shot who had just gotten his first great job and he was all that, right? So I tell him it’s his fault, he missed me in my prime ya know he could have had this a lot sooner,” Baccarin said.

She remembers their first meeting quite vividly and did reveal that she hadn’t really shared scenes with McKenzie while on the set, so he at least had that going for him.

“I went up to his trailer and my scenes were not with him,” Baccarin said. “I went up to his trailer and I said hi and introduced myself and he was just like (nods head) ‘hi’, and I was like ‘okay, well I’m going to keep on going then.’ When I got on Gotham I told him that story and he was like ‘Nooo, what kind of an idiot would do that?” and I was like ‘that idiot right there’ (laughs).”

Things worked out in the end of course, as the two were wed in 2017. As for their work on Gotham, the series recently got renewed for a fifth season, though it will be the final season for the show, and is expected to debut in 2019.

Fans can also catch Baccarin as Vanessa in Deadpool 2, and you can check out the official description below.

“After surviving a near-fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Gotham returns for season 5 in 2019, and Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.