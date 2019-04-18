‘Gotham’ Clip Gives a Nod to Nightwing

A sneak peek clip from the penultimate episode of Gotham, “They Did What?”, sees Lucius Fox (Chris Chalk) help prepare Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) for the fight of his life, supplying him with “Nightwing” tech — a nod to the future Batman’s first costumed partner of the comic books, Dick Grayson, who acted as Robin before forging his own path as solo superhero Nightwing.

Fox has readied a Wayne Enterprises electromagnetic pulse, smoke bombs, and signal jammers. “Not enough to even the odds,” Fox warns, “but it may buy you some time.” Bruce is drawn to a piece of technology belonging to the Nightwing Project, boasting “portable, next-gen stealth tech.”

“Put it on any aircraft and it’s invisible to radar,” Fox says. “But, unfortunately, it also seems to serve as a beacon to certain animals.” Bruce pockets the Nightwing tech, teasing he “might find a use for it.”

The episode finds Bruce and Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) caught in a war between the Gotham City Police Department and Bane (Shane West), Gotham’s newest and most dangerous super villain, who threatens to rip the city apart at the behest of Nyssa al Ghul (Jaime Murray).

In next week’s series finale, a ten-year flash forward will pit its caped crimefighter against Jeremiah (Cameron Monaghan), who emerges as a twisted new take on classic Bat-foe the Joker.

As Bane enacts his final plan for Gotham’s destruction, Gordon rallies his former enemies to save the city. Meanwhile, Nyssa al Ghul (guest star Jaime Murray) kidnaps Barbara’s newborn daughter, with ambitions to raise her as her own. Then, Bruce’s decision to leave Gotham points him to his destiny, while devastating Selina in the all-new “They Did What?” episode of GOTHAM.

Gotham airs its penultimate episode of its fifth and final season tonight at 8/7c on FOX.

