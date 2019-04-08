Penultimate ‘Gotham’ Trailer Reveals Gordon’s Final Stand

In just over two weeks, Gotham will finally come to an end, with a full flash-forward episode dedicated to the Batman that the series has spent five seasons building toward. However, before that finale arrives, the show still needs to wrap up the current storyline of the season, one that has grown into an all-out war between Bane and the G.C.P.D. That war will take place in the next episode on April 18th, and FOX has released a full trailer for the event to get everyone excited.

The trailer for the new episode titled “They Did What?” sets the stage for the final battle for the survival of Gotham. Jim Gordon and allies have to gear up for their last stand against Bane and Nyssa al Ghul. To this point they’ve been torn apart, with most of the city currently being bombed. You can watch the trailer in the video above!

In addition to the war, the episode will feature a storyline regarding Barbara and Jim’s newborn baby. Nyssa kidnaps her in an effort to gain a strategic advantage against Jim Gordon, and train the girl to become a lethal killer just like her. Of course, Jim and Barbara have other plans.

Check out the official synopsis for “They Did What?” below:

“As Bane (guest star Shane West) enacts his final plan for Gotham’s destruction, Gordon rallies his former enemies to save the city. Meanwhile, Nyssa al Ghul (guest star Jaime Murray) kidnaps Barbara’s newborn daughter, with ambitions to raise her as her own. Then, Bruce’s decision to leave Gotham points him to his destiny, while devastating Selina in the all-new “They Did What?” episode of GOTHAM.”

Once this episode concludes there will only be one hour of Gotham remaining, and we will only have to wait a week to see what happens. The finale is set to air on April 25th.

