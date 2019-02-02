Batman Villain Magpie Arrives in New ‘Gotham’ Photos

A new episode of Gotham won’t arrive until Valentine’s Day, but when the show does return, there is plenty to get excited about. Not only is Lee Thompkins finally making her Season 5 debut during the next episode, but the show is also going to be introducing yet another villain from the DC Comics lore: Magpie.

It was revealed before the season began that Magpie would be arriving at some point, but there was no indication as to when. That changed this week when FOX released a batch of 14 photos from the February 14th episode, “13 Stitches.” Among them is an image of Magpie, played by Sarah Schenkkan.

In addition to the arrival of Magpie, this new episode will feature some potentially world-altering news for Jim Gordon, as well as an unlikely team-up between Penguin and Selina.

You can check out the official synopsis for “13 Stitches” below, followed by all 14 new photos.

“Gordon assembles an unlikely team to protect Gotham from Eduardo Dorrance (guest star Shane West) and his Delta Force. Just as Lee Thompkins resurfaces, Barbara reveals shocking news that will change Gordon’s life forever. Meanwhile, Selina and Penguin team up to outsmart fellow villain Magpie (guest star Sarah Schenkkan) in the all-new ’13 Stitches’ episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, Feb. 14”

Sarah Schenkkan as Magpie

I Wonder What You’d Look Like Without a Nose

Does My Beard Look Good in the Moonlight?

Operation

It Ain’t Gonna Work, Jim

Babs

Lee Is Back!

Welcome to My Rubble Pile

Selina Does NOT Have Time for This

Peek-a-boo

Jim at the Roxbury

Hostage

The Bane of Jim’s Existence (I’m so sorry)

Bomberman?