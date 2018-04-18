Jerome Pays a Visit in New ‘Gotham’ Photos

Jerome’s wild antics may have gone on hiatus for a couple of weeks, but he’s ready to pop back onto the Gotham scene with a vengeance.

FOX has released a new batch of photos from a new episode of Gotham titled “A Dark Knight: Mandatory Brunch Meeting,” which is set to air on April 5. You can check out the entire group of images in the gallery below!

What many will notice first in these photos is the crime spree currently being committed by Jerome Valeska. The psychopath has escaped Arkham, as he promised he would, and is working toward his ultimate goal of causing chaos around the city. Here, Jerome is seen wielding a shotgun and working his way through some kind of fancy building, possibly a hotel or a bank.

You’ll also notice that Jerome isn’t alone in these efforts. One photo features a cackling Firefly, who has been absent from the show for most of the season. Another major villain involved in this situation is Mad Hatter, seen in one photo taking a woman hostage.

It’s entirely likely that other villains are involved here, just not shown in the photos. We spoke to Cameron Monaghan (Jerome) recently and he talked about some of the other Gotham baddies that are joining him in this quest for chaos. One that he made sure to mention was Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. Scarecrow.

“I think that Scarecrow especially is a usually interesting character,” Monaghan told us. “He comes from a very different place than that Joker ideology, so it’s kind of fun to see Jerome and Scarecrow interact with each other. Also because of Scarecrow’s knowledge of technical composition that makes for some pretty fun things when it comes to Jerome. I won’t say exactly what it is but you’ll probably see it and figure it out. So that’s really cool.”

“A Dark Knight: Mandatory Brunch Meeting” will debut on April 5. You can read the full synopsis for the episode below.

Gordon and Bullock try to stay one step ahead as Jerome (guest star Cameron Monaghan) zeros in on his next target. Meanwhile, Nygma hosts a riddle game show in the Narrows and faces his toughest challenger in Lee Thompkins, and Penguin goes to see Butch with a proposal in the all-new “A Dark Knight: Mandatory Brunch Meeting” episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, April 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.