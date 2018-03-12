‘Gotham’: Reunion Preview Released

Ever since Gotham returned from its regular winter hiatus, everyone’s lives have been made difficult over the arrival of Poison Ivy, in her final incarnation.

And in the preview for this week’s episode, “Reunion,” she continues her attack on the city, coming face-to-face with former friend Selena Kyle. Watch the promo for the new episode above.

The clip also indicates Jim Gordon will be involved in a tense shoot out, though it remains to be seen if it will involve Sofia Falcone’s forces.

Bruce Wayne also continues his crusade on the streets of Gotham. He also makes an attempt to atone for his past crimes and ask for Alfred Pennyworth’s forgiveness, but Bruce’s mentor doesn’t seem eager to go back to the way things were.

But perhaps the most threatening scene takes place in Arkham Asylum, as Edward Nygma appears to be storming the building. A quick shot of Nygma with his hand on Oswald Cobblepot’s face, as the Penguin shivers in fear, teases an epic reunion between the two former-friends-now-enemies.

This season of Gotham promises to get more and more intense as we approach the finale, which will be a loose adaptation of the classic Batman comic storyline “No Man’s Land.”

And while that’s all well and good, we’re more interested in finding out when Gordon grows the iconic mustache.

Check out the synopsis for this week’s upcoming episode of Gotham below:

Ivy (guest star Peyton List) picks her next target, leading Gordon and Lucius back to an old friend, as Selina tries to take matters into her own hands. Sofia wants full control of Gotham and turns to Lee about the state of the Narrows. Meanwhile, Bruce tries to make amends with Alfred, and Nygma visits Arkham in the all-new “A Dark Knight: Reunion” episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, March 15th on FOX.

