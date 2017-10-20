‘Gotham’ Promo Reveals First Look at Professor PYG

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Gotham. Continue reading at your own risk…

Tonight’s episode of Gotham was full of big reveals. Everything started when Solomon Grundy rose from Slaughter Swamp, and the episode ended with Lee making her return. Next week looks to continue that streak of surprises as Professor Pyg is set to make his debut.

The preview for next Thursday’s episode aired at the end of the hour this week, and it showed a killer terrorizing the citizens of Gotham, putting the heads of dead pigs on his victims. At the end of the 30-second spot, longtime comic villain Professor Pyg made his Gotham debut.

It’s been known that the character would be coming to Gotham this season, as TV veteran Michael Cerveris was cast in the role.

With Nygma and Grundy already running amok, Pyg looks to add even more to Gotham City’s ridiculous villain problem.

Gotham airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.