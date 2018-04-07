‘Gotham’: Those People Need Our Help Promo Released

Gotham City has become Jerome Valeska’s stage, and the chaos-craving psychopath is getting ready to put on a show.

After last night’s new episode of Gotham, “A Dark Knight: Mandatory Brunch Meeting,” FOX released a promo to show fans what’s coming next Thursday. Of course, with Jerome and his Legion of Horribles loose in the city, evil is on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watch the full preview for “A Dark Knight: That’s Entertainment” in the video above! Fair warning: the video, as well as this article, contains spoilers from the most recent episode of Gotham.

As you can see in the preview, the episode follows Jerome on a quest to capture his two biggest rivals: Bruce Wayne and Jeremiah Valeska, his twin brother. The villain uses a music festival in downtown Gotham to attract his foes. He mentions to the people of the city that, if they bring him Bruce and Jeremiah, he’ll let other innocent folks go.

One of the final shots of the promo shows both Jeremiah and Bruce walking through a crowded square, approaching the concert stage. Jerome stands in front of them, as menacing as ever, inviting them to join him.

It’s unclear at this point what exactly Jerome wants with Bruce. It might be to kill the young man, considering he was about to let Bruce die at the hands of his uncle’s lackey just over a week ago.

When it comes to Jeremiah on the other hand, Jerome revealed exactly how he plans on killing his long lost brother.

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.