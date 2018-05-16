‘Gotham’ Recap With Spoilers – “Reunion”

Bruce finally opens up the chest containing his vigilante costume and tosses the mask in the fire.

Ivy walks into a bar and notices a slob eating a pickle. It’s super gross and it bothers her. She asks the barkeep where Harvey is. He’s not there, so Harvey blows her flower toxin onto the men. As we know from last week, they’ll be dead very soon.

Lee sits with Sofia and they talk about the lost of Carmine Falcone. Sofia is trying to make a deal to get Lee to turn over control of the Narrows. She wants 30% of the income in the neighborhood. Of course, Lee is skeptical because the people are already suffering. She says she will bow to Sofia but she can’t offer those resources because the people need them.

Alfred is sitting alone in a diner when Bruce approaches him. “Bruce, what exactly is it that you want from me?”

Bruce asks Alfred for help, saying he can’t do everything alone. Alfred refuses but Bruce insists that he’s made a change in his life. Alfred asks for Bruce to show him that he’s changed.

Nygma is searching through pills while his alter-ego Riddler stands by and talks to him. He gets a letter from Oswald asking for peace, but he rips it up. The Riddler laughs as he taunts him.

Lucius and Gordon are at the bar investigating Ivy’s murders. They realize she used the Lazarus Water to create the biological weapon. They go to Harvey’s house to make sure he’s okay and everything is fine. Gordon reminds everyone that Harvey shot and killed Ivy’s father years ago.

Ivy comes on the TV to threaten the people of Gotham. She says that she has the power to give the city “back to the plants, starting with the people that hurt me.”

Gordon and Harvey have an idea where Ivy could be hiding. While Gordon wants to work together, Harvey wants to keep working on his own.

Lee is telling Nygma about the offer from Sofia. She realizes that Sofia is using the Narrows as a way to get revenge on her, but she doesn’t know what for. Nygma gets a group of Narrows kids to act as spies and find out what Ivy is up to.

Bruce and a team of officers get to the apartment where Ivy was staying. It’s covered in vines but she isn’t there. Selina appears in a corner and talks to Jim. She wanted to reason with Ivy but she couldn’t find her. Jim says to talk with Ivy if she can, but that she should stay away if possible. Harvey calls Jim with a tip.

The duo finds Ivy and Jim tries to apprehend her, but Harvey pulls a gun on him. He’s under her spell.

Riddler is tormenting Nygma but the latter is trying to force him back into his head. The Riddler wants to kill Lee when he takes their body over. Nygma tells Riddler that he might kill himself to keep him from taking over.

Gordon drops his gun, per Harvey’s request, and Ivy talks about using Harvey to get to him. Ivy gets ready to leave because she has “a lot of people to kill tonight.” She tells Harvey to shoot Jim and then shoot himself after she leaves. Gordon dodges away from Harvey and a game of cat-and-mouse ensues. The two are arguing about their past in the GCPD. Gordon gets in Harvey’s head and finds a way to knock him out cold.

Bruce is waiting at the Sirens Club to talk to Selina. She doesn’t really want anything to do with him because she’s trying to chase down Ivy. She tells him he needs to start whatever he’s trying to do by apologizing to Alfred.

Nygma tells Lee that Sofia and Jim were having an affair but that Jim ended it. Lee proposes using that to get back at Sofia. Nygma wants to tell her something but can’t find the words, so he leaves.

Harvey wakes up and Jim grills him for information about Ivy’s plan. They put things together and figure out that she’s going to try and hit the Wayne Foundation dinner later. Before Jim leaves, Harvey tries to reconcile for their past issues.

The rich people of Gotham arrive at the Wayne Foundation event and Bruce is welcomed to the stage to speak. He sees Alfred come in the door and he gets flustered. He then uses the speech to thank Alfred for everything he’s done for him since his parents were killed. Bruce says that Alfred has been a father to him.

Bruce leaves the stage and goes to find Alfred, who tells him that he can’t help until Bruce knows who he really is. He’s talking about the heart that’s hidden beneath all of the darkness. “Accepting that is something you must do on your own, do you understand?”

Alfred gets upset and says he shouldn’t have reached out. After he storms off, Ivy takes the stage and armed men start entering the room from all sides.

Nygma is preparing to kill himself when Riddler tries to convince him otherwise. He wants to find a way for them to save themselves without anyone getting hurt.

“I’m listening.”

At the Wayne event, Ivy shows the guests her plants, which are conveniently in the center pieces at the tables. She uses one on a man in the crowd. Jim sees Bruce and they hear the screaming. Everyone goes running back toward the building. Alfred gets knocked out by one of Ivy’s goons when he tries to attack her. Jim enters and Ivy tells her men to kill everyone. A shootout begins and Bruce watches from a door. He sees one of the masked men on the ground.

The lights in the room go out and Bruce goes in to save Alfred. Alfred won’t let him.

“People need your help. This is who you are.”

Bruce sneaks around the building and takes out some more of the guards. Jim mistakes Bruce for a thug and shoots him in the chest. Luckily, Bruce is wearing a bullet proof vest. He gets up and runs to the roof. Jim arrives but can’t find him.

Ivy returns to her apartment where she is cornered by Selina, who tries to talk sense into her. She wants to help Ivy get better. Ivy shows Selina that she’s got the very last vial of the Lazarus water so that she can kill more people. Selina uses the whip to take the vial out of Ivy’s hand.

“So, Selina Kyle turns out to be a hero.”

“I’m no hero.”

The two begin to fight but Selina manages to slip away and takes the vial of Lazarus Water. Ivy says she will let Selina leave if she doesn’t destroy the vial. Ivy asks Selina how she can side with all of the people who hurt them. Selina crushes the vial causing Ivy to grab her by the throat. Selina has a knife to Ivy’s stomach, causing a standoff. If one dies, they both do. Selina drops the knife to show that she doesn’t want to hurt Ivy.

Ivy lets Selina go and leaves the room.

Sofia arrives at the Narrows to talk to Lee, who offers to blackmail Gordon. Sofia says she has her own dirt on Jim but Lee calls her bluff. Sofia’s has a spy in the room that kills all of Lee’s men. Sampson, who Lee saved her first day in the Narrows, has been working for Sofia.

Sofia takes a hammer and bashes one of Lee’s hands with it, completely destroying it. She has Lee tossed out into the streets.

Jim gets a call about Lee and rushes to the hospital. She’s asleep in a bed with her hand wrapped up and bruises on her face. Jim watches her and tells a nurse that he knows who did it.

Nygma is at Arkham, signing up to be a volunteer. Riddler continues to taunt him as Oswald comes into the room.

“I knew you’d understand!”

Oswald reveals that he knows that Riddler exists inside Ed. The letter Oswald wrote was a code that the Riddler cracked.

“I see the other you! One who’s name I wouldn’t speak.”

Oswald says, “I need you, Riddler.” Nygma’s demeanor immediately changes and he begins to laugh. “Shall we get to work?” The Riddler has returned.

Alfred is bandaging Bruce’s hand and he can’t explain why he ran from Gordon. He says he didn’t want Gordon to know that the man in the mask was him. Bruce is ready to accept every part of himself, the good and the bad.

“I’m proud of you,” Alfred tells him before he walks away. He then tells Bruce, “I’m home.” He’s back at Wayne Manor to stay.

At Gotham Central, Harvey congratulates Jim on saving the day. Jim then tells Harvey all about Sofia and the Pyg. “I knew, and I covered it up. And know I’m gonna take her down.”

