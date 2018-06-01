‘Gotham’ Season 4 Blu-ray and DVD Set for Summer Release

Get ready to relive the insanity of Gotham‘s most recent season, as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is preparing to release the Blu-ray and DVD sets of the season in just a couple of months.

After being renewed for a fifth and final season by FOX, the Batman prequel series is coming to a Blu-ray or DVD player near you. Warner Bros. has set the home release date of Gotham Season 4 for August 21, less than three months from now.

“Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is excited to release the next chapter of FOX’s hit drama series Gotham,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President of Television Marketing. “Veteran fans and newcomers alike will be drawn to the villainous allure of Gotham: The Complete Fourth Season.”

The Blu-ray set will consist of four discs, as well as the digital copy of all 22 episodes, and will retail for $49.99 SRP. The DVD set, consisting of five discs, will be a few dollars cheaper at $44.98 SRP.

Special features on Gotham: The Complete Fourth Season Blu-ray and DVD will include:

The Best of DC TV’s Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2017

Solomon Grundy: Born on a Monday

The Sirens Take Gotham

Deleted Scenes

While it will still be couple of months before you can own a physical copy of Gotham’s latest season, all 22 episodes are already available for purchase on most digital retailers, including iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Video, and others. You can currently pre-order the Blu-ray and DVD sets on Amazon.

Are you planning on buying Gotham Season 4 when it hits shelves this summer? What do you think of the special features lineup? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments section below!

Gotham will return for a shortened fifth season on FOX sometime in 2019.

