‘Gotham’s David Mazouz Teases a Dangerous Journey for Bruce & Selina

At the end of the most recent season of Gotham, Bruce and Selina left things in a difficult place. After finally admitting their feelings for one another, Jeremiah showed up at Wayne Manor and put a bullet in Selina’s spine. When No Man’s Land occurred, Bruce sent Alfred with Selina as she was taken to another hospital.

When the final season begins in 2019, Bruce and Selina will have to deal with the ramifications of these events, and it doesn’t bode well for their future. We recently spoke with Gotham star David Mazouz, who said that Bruce will begin Season 5 on a journey to try and save Selina, but things don’t exactly go according to plan.

“She is the biggest factor for Bruce in the beginning of the season, getting her better,” said Mazouz. “And Bruce will find a way to get her better but the means which he does so, they turn out to be not so great, they turn out to put a huge dent in her and Bruce’s relationship and they kind of… Bruce has to make this very fateful decision at the end of episode two and that decision will have implications that will stretch to the end of the season.”

Not only does Bruce face a crucial decision when it comes to the care of Selina, but he also has to figure out how where to focus his time and energy.

Earlier this summer, when we talked with Mazouz at San Diego Comic-Con, he told us that Bruce’s call to save the city of Gotham will eventually overtake his need to help Selina.

“He’s gonna be out there helping people,” he sad. “At the beginning, he’s going to be very concerned with Selina, because we know what happened with her. So that’s going to be a big struggle, how to help her if there’s any way he can help her. Eventually, he’s going to realize that the GCPD, Jim Gordon has been so desperately trying to hold this light to Gotham, literally and metaphorically. To show the villains that there are good people, to show the good people that there are people to protect them. But eventually, as we all know, that’s not gonna be enough, and Bruce is going to see that. He’s going to look at people like Penguin, and look at people who are the roots of corruption and the roots of abuses of power and realize that only somebody like Batman can take them down. He’s going to become what he needs to become.”

Gotham returns for its fifth and final season in 2019.