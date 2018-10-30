‘Gotham’ Casts ‘Once Upon a Time’ Alum Jaime Murray in Key Season 5 Role

The ranks of Gotham are growing as we approach the Batman prequel’s final season, and another key antagonist has been added to the roster.

According to a report from Deadline, Gotham has cast Dexter and Once Upon a Time alum Jaime Murray in an important recurring role in Season 5.

Murray is set to portray a character named Theresa Walker, who will act as a “principal nemesis” to Jim Gordon throughout the season. She arrives in Gotham harboring a dark secret about her past. Other than that short description, not other details regarding Murray’s character have been revealed. One theory about her identity could point to the villainous character Mother, who was teased in the Season 4 finale. While there are no comic book reasons to tie this character to Mother, the presence of a woman named Theresa in the story, and the inclusion of Mother, could prove to be one in the same.

Earlier this year, casting breakdowns for Gotham‘s final season revealed a more detailed description of the Theresa Walker character:

The character is described as a woman of any ethnicity in her 20s and would be a recurring guest star on the show. Smart and driven, she’s described as born to be a leader and is constantly planning her next move. She’s also described as having “a major commitment to not just her mission, but also her family.”

In addition to Theresa, Bane will also be making his way to Gotham this season. The iconic Batman villain is going to be played by veteran actor Shane West.

Gotham producer John Stephens spoke with ComicBook.com in October about the arrival of Bane, and what the new villains mean for the show’s final season.

“I don’t think we were ever really aesthetic about putting in new characters,” Stephens said. “If we kind of wanted to do one, we would throw it in anyway, a canon character. Certainly the character that Shane [West] is coming into to play is the character that we had been waiting to use, because we know we wanted one more big, canon character who was going to come in and make a splash, and he does, entirely. But there’s other characters, too, you mentioned Man Bat of it all, or you just sit and have random episodes and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to put Magpie in this episode.’ So Magpie comes in and she does a great job. So there’s more of that sort of throughout.”

Gotham will return to FOX for its Season 5 premiere on Thursday, January 3 at 8 pm ET.