‘Gotham’ Season 5 Cast Unites for First Promo Photo

We’re just over one month away from the final season premiere of Gotham, just in time for the first cast promo photo from the new installment to make its debut online.

If there was ever an image to sum up Gotham Season 5, it’s this one, as both heroes and villains stand together, with a burning Gotham City at their backs. No Man’s Land is in full effect, and the line between and evil is blurred, which will likely cause the formation of some unusual partnerships throughout these last 12 episodes. Here in this photo, they all look to be getting along just fine.

Check out the official Gotham promo photo below!

From left, the photo includes Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor), Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith), Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue), Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie), Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz), Lucius Fox (Chris Chalk), Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova), Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee), and Barbara Keane (Erin Richards).

Despite the fact that Penguin and Riddler are featured next to one another in the photo, their relationship will still be a complicated on as the series comes to a close. During a visit to the Gotham set, Robin Lord Taylor spoke with ComicBook.com about how the two characters’ journeys will cross in Season 5.

“I will say this,” Taylor began, “we do address aspects of their relationship, and the characters when they first come back together it’s one of my favorite scenes that we’ve had because it takes everything that’s happened, but it contextualizes it and it shows where they are now and how for anyone to survive – not just each other – for anyone to survive in Gotham how they need each other and how they compliment each other and so it’s really cool.”

Even though there are only 12 episodes left in the series, it sounds as though the characters still have a long way to go. It will be interesting to see how all of their stories unfold as everything comes crashing down around them.

Gotham‘s fifth and final season is set to premiere on Thursday, January 3, 2019 on FOX.