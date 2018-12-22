‘Gotham’ Season 5 Trailer Teases Major Batman & Joker Moment

While Gotham has become known for putting unique spins on the characters and stories found in the pages of DC Comics, it looks like the show’s fifth and final season is going to be recreating a famous scene from one of Batman’s most popular movies.

The trailer for Season 5 teases the introduction of ACE Chemicals, which is well-known amongst DC fans as the location where the Joker was actually created. In the comics, Batman had nothing to do with that process. However, in Tim Burton’s original Batman film, Bruce Wayne was right there, actively involved in Joker’s birth. If you watch the trailer again, you can see the exact same scenario being created.

If you recall, in the beginning of Batman, Jack Nicholson’s Jack Napier had just shot Harvey Bullock when the Caped Crusader, played by Michael Keaton, stepped out from the shadows to intervene. The encounter between the two caused Jack to flip over the railing of the catwalk, nearly falling to his certain death. Jack was hanging on by just one hand when Batman tried to help him up, though he ultimately failed to do so. Looking Batman in the eyes, Jack fell into an enormous vat of chemicals, an event that ultimately caused the creation of the Joker.

This week’s trailer for Gotham Season 5 seems to be hinting at a very similar scene unfolding on the show. There are plenty of shots of Bruce and Jeremiah fighting on a catwalk above the glowing green chemicals on the ACE floor. These are all teasing the Batman ’89 scene, but its a shot of Bruce by himself that acts as a dead giveaway.

Take a look at the two images in the tweet below. One shows the rivals fighting, while the other depicts Bruce looking over the railing and down at the chemicals, a green glow on his face. While there certainly isn’t any confirmation as to what this could be, there’s a great chance Bruce has already defeated Jeremiah, and it now watching fall into the chemicals. While this probably feels like a victory to Bruce in the moment, we all know that it turns out to create an even bigger monster for Batman to deal with in the future.

Back in October, during a visit to the Gotham set in New York, ComicBook.com spoke with Monaghan about the ACE Chemicals storyline, as an episode title had already confirmed the existence of the landmark. While he didn’t want to spoil anything about the story, Monaghan had a hard time holding back his excitement for what ACE Chemicals brings to Gotham.

“Yeah, I mean it’s obviously a huge landmark within the mythos and it is relating to Jeremiah,” Monaghan told us. “I don’t want to say exactly what happens and how it goes down, but it’s really, really f—ing cool. I’m excited for it.”

Gotham‘s fifth and final season premieres on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 8 pm ET on FOX.