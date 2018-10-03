Martha Wayne to Return in ‘Gotham’ Season 5

In addition to moving toward Batman’s future in the upcoming final season of Gotham, it looks as though the FOX series will also be flashing back to Bruce Wayne’s past. Martha Wayne, Bruce’s mother who was murdered in the series premiere, will be returning in the second half of Season 5.

Actress Brette Taylor, who played Martha in the pilot, took to Twitter earlier this week to share a photo from the set. In the image, Taylor is sitting on a bench with Gotham stars Sean Pertwee (Alfred) and Cameron Monaghan (Jeremiah). Along with the photo, Taylor included the caption, “Takin a break with the gang,” and a hashtag for Martha Wayne, leading to speculation amongst fans that she would be appearing somehow.

While the photo simply indicates that she was on the set, ComicBook.com can now confirm that she is indeed filming Season 5, reprising her role as Martha Wayne.

There has been little in the way of details about Martha’s return, but we do know that it’s in the second half of the season, in episode seven to be exact. If you’ve been paying attention to Gotham updates this offseason, you’re probably already aware that episode 5×07 is going to be a big deal.

Thanks to an update from Gotham writer/producer Tze Chun, we know that the seventh episode of the season will be titled “Ace Chemicals,” an obvious nod to the Joker’s origin story in the comics.

So the episode will likely be about the Joker, Cameron Monaghan is in Taylor’s photo (in full makeup), and Season 4 revealed that Jeremiah has several ties to the Wayne Family in the past. When you put all of that together, it’s pretty clear that Martha’s return will somehow connect to Bruce’s nemesis. Whether it’s in the form of a flashback, or some other sort of hallucination, remains to be seen.

The fifth and final season of Gotham will air on FOX in early 2019.