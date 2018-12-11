‘Gotham’s Final Day of Production Has Arrived

Whether we want to admit it or not, Gotham is finally coming to an end. On Tuesday, a few weeks ahead of the show’s final season premiere, the cast and crew have taken to the set for the very last time.

That’s right, this week marks the final day of production on Gotham‘s 100th episode, ending the five year Batman prequel series. Young Gotham star David Mazouz, who plays Bruce Wayne, was the first to announce the ending of production on Twitter.

“Today is the last day of Gotham,” Mazouz wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Several other members of the cast, crew, and creative team have taken to social media regarding the completion of Gotham Season 5, including writer and producer Tze Chun, who share photos from the last day on set.

“It’s the last day of production on Gotham,” Chun wrote. “Congrats to all of our incredible cast and crew.”

This day has been coming ever since the summer, when FOX announced that Gotham would be renewed for a shortened fifth and final season. The season, which was extended by two episodes during production, will bring Gotham to a total of 100 episodes over the course of five years. Though the end has long been in sight, it doesn’t make saying goodbye any easier for those who work on the series.

Mazouz, who has essentially grown up on this show, has been taking the final season one day at a time, trying to soak in the last bit of Gotham he has left.

“Geez. What’s it like going through this? It’s hard,” Mazouz told ComicBook.com. “I have this tendency to live in the moment, I’ve kind of found that about myself so I’m not really, like even though I try to, which I don’t often, even when I try to, it’s kind of hard to realize that this is really almost it and we’re really coming to a close and this era, defining era of my life, has almost ended. You know, we just had our very last scene in Wayne Manor yesterday with Sean [Pertwee] which is just weird to think about because I had so many, I mean, I probably spent cumulative weeks in there.

“So it’s hard, and very nostalgic, but again, I don’t know. I’m saying that I feel like that’s the answer I’m supposed to give but really I’m just kind of living in the moment, living day-by-day and I don’t think it’s really going to hit me until it’s actually over. If that makes any sense.”

Gotham‘s fifth and final season premieres on FOX on Thursday, January 3, 2019.