‘Gotham’ Fans React to Show’s Final Season Renewal

After months of worry and doubt and a particularly tense few hours following news of Lethal Weapon’s renewal, fans of Gotham can rejoice: FOX has officially renewed the Batman prequel series for a fifth season.

A report from The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the series, which has long been on the bubble and whose fate had been said to be tied to that of fellow Warner Bros. Television series Lethal Weapon, will be returning. However, there’s a big caveat. Gotham is being renewed for a final season with a 13-episode order — just enough to get the show to the 100-episode threshold required for syndication. The show’s final season will reportedly focus on Bruce Wayne’s transition into the hero, Batman.

For Gotham fans. the news is a huge weight off of their shoulders. Last week was rough for television fans, especially those whose favorite shows are on FOX. The network had taken the axe to a number of other, beloved programs. Gone were fan-favorite comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Last Man on Earth, and The Mick before another comics-inspired series, Lucifer, was also cancelled. While Brooklyn Nine-Nine ultimately got picked up by NBC, the wait to find out Gotham‘s fate led to an outpouring of support for the series on social media in the hopes of saving the show and, failing that, finding it a home on another network or perhaps even the upcoming DC Universe streaming service.

Now that the victory is here, it’s a bittersweet win — and fans are lighting up Twitter to both celebrate and mourn simultaneously, with a few taking the renewal as a battle cry to fight for more than 13 episodes.

Read on for Gotham fan’s reaction to the series being renewed for a final season.

