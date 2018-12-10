‘Gotham’: The Dark Knight Is Coming Trailer Released

The final season of Gotham is just a few weeks away and Fox has released a television spot promoting the arrival of the Caped Crusader himself, Batman. Featuring a voiceover from Ben McKenzie’s Jim Gordon, viewers are shown Gotham as it’s been thrust into a state of chaos.

The teaser then hosts a flurry of characters a part of Batman’s rogue’s gallery of villains including Bane, Riddler, and Robin Lord Taylor’s Oswald Cobblepot.

Another one of the featured characters of the spot as Cameron Monaghan’s Jeremiah Valenska, who’s basking in his success after turning Gotham into a city full of unpredictable madness. Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this year, Monaghan said his character still has plenty of work cut out for him in season five.

“It was interesting in the last season,” Monaghan told ComicBook.com. “His plan succeeded. He destroyed Gotham. He marooned it. He created his maze and his image and all this stuff, which is rare for any villain to succeed. So I think that he’s enjoying that he’s king of the roost and he’s sort of working within the shadows with a lot of respect and he’s sort of the big boogeyman in the city right now. I think he’s enjoying that and it’s giving him a sense of ego and hubris. He has got a girlfriend now and he’s more successful than he’s ever been.

“I think that what’s driving him right now and what his plan and what he’s building is, he’s always working or building something, is Bruce. Bruce is his special project. It’s the one thing that’s bothering him and nagging him because it’s the one thing he didn’t succeed at. That’s what we see with him now is he’s happyish but he’s still unsatisfied because he needs to show Bruce how much he loves him, or his twisted version of love.”

Gotham‘s fifth and final season will premiere on Thursday, January 3rd at 8 pm ET on FOX.