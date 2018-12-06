‘Gotham’: Zsasz Return Confirmed for Season 5

While he may not be the most terrifying or destructive villain in Gotham‘s five year history, Victor Zsasz is certainly a favorite amongst fans. Anthony Carrigan’s witty and charming portrayal of the twisted hitman has been met with nothing but adoration from the fans, so it’s no surprise to learn that he is indeed reprising the role in the fifth and final season of Gotham.

Until now, many of the secondary characters in Gotham had not been confirmed to appear in Season 5, including Zsasz. That changed when star Erin Richards, who is also directing the 100th episode of the series, posted a photo of Carrigan as Zsasz on Instagram.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Look who’s back, back again,” Richards wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

To further the confirmation, Gotham writer/producer Tze Chun shared the same photo of Zsasz on Twitter.

“For anyone wondering if they’d see Zsasz this season of Gotham here’s a pic from our set from Erin Richards.”

The return of Zsasz was up in the air throughout the planning of Gotham‘s final season. Over the summer, after the announcement that Gotham had been renewed, ComicBook.com asked Anthony Carrigan what would come of his beloved character when the show returned.

“Well, I’m curious myself,” Carrigan admitted. “I’m excited that we got a fifth season. I’m very, very happy for everyone on Gotham. They totally deserve it, and deserve to kind of really, really, really tie it up together nicely. And also I was happy too because Victor Zsasz essentially left to go get a milkshake. That was, like, the last line that he has, and I was like, ‘He can’t just go get a milkshake and never come back again. Come on.’

“But I think it seems like they’re going to be going in some interesting directions in this next coming season, and definitely keeping everyone on their toes, and surprising everyone. And, yeah, I’m excited. I’m excited for how Victor Zsasz could be kind of from in that world, and bringing something new to the table.”

Thankfully, everything worked out and the time of Victor Zsasz on Gotham isn’t through just yet.

Gotham‘s fifth and final season will premiere on Thursday, January 3rd at 8 pm ET on FOX.