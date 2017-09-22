Gotham: The Fear Reaper Preview Shows Bruce’s New Bulletproof Costume

Following tonight’s season premiere of Gotham, FOX released a teaser for next week’s episode, titled “The Fear Reaper.”

“The Fear Reaper” is the second part of Gotham’s “A Dark Knight” subtitle. Like American Horror Story, Gotham has used these subtitles to distinguish between long-form story arcs. In the case of Gotham, they had two different ones last season, with slightly different focuses and mission statements for episodes in each.

The trailer for next week’s episode features another new costume for Bruce, this one incorporating bulletproof material (seems like a solid idea).

You can check out the preview above and the official episode description below.

Under pressure to prove that the GCPD is still powerful, Gordon attempts to bring in Jonathan Crane. However, Gordon puts himself in a dangerous situation at Arkham when he is forced to fight off lunatics and the demon within himself.

Meanwhile, with Barbara’s unexpected return, Selina and Tabitha must consider risks that come with joining her in the weapon business in the all-new “The Fear Reaper” episode of Gotham, airing Thursday, September 28th on FOX.

