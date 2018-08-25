Grant Gustin Confirms Flash and Superman Scenes in Arrowverse Crossover

This year’s big Arrowverse crossover will not only feature a few introductions, but it will also bring two of DC’s biggest heroes together on television in the form of The Flash and Superman.

The new crossover will encompass Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, and while it has made big news, thanks to the pending debut of Batwoman and Lois Lane, it will also bring back Tyler Hoechlin as Superman — and not just for a short stint either. Superman will appear in all three episodes according to EW, and that means he will be sharing the screen with not only The Flash, but also Arrow.

Flash actor Grant Gustin couldn’t be more thrilled about getting to share the screen with big blue.

“To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” Gustin said.

While it is something Gustin always hoped for, he did admit that part of him figured it would never happen.

“It did feel like something they would always save for the features, to be honest,” Gustin added. “But I feel like the Arrowverse has kind of been changing that stigma with the whole TV is the lesser medium. I think it kind of doesn’t matter these days with the streaming and content’s kind of everywhere. So, it is cool to see us kind of rise to even another level and bring all of us together for these crossovers. It’s pretty epic.”

Superman was introduced and last seen on CW‘s Supergirl after the season 2 finale, which has also planted the seeds for Lois Lane. No one has been cast in the role yet (at least that we know), but the Supergirl team couldn’t be more excited to have a hand in defining the Arrowverse’s version of the iconic character.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse,” said Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner in a statement. “This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters.”

The currently untitled Arrowverse crossover will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET.

Are you excited for Arrowverse’s Flash and Superman finally teaming up? Let us know in the comments!