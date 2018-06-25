Grant Gustin Reveals His Favorite ‘The Flash’ Villain

The Flash is heading into its fifth season this fall on The CW, but even with nearly 100 episodes under his belt as the Scarlet Speedster, series star Grant Gustin had no trouble picking a favorite villain.

Gustin, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash on the series, appeared at ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Washington this weekend and was asked who his favorite villain has been on the show. Without hesitation, Gustin chose not just one villain, but a few.

“He’s not a villain anymore, but who just popped into my head was Wentworth’s Captain Cold,” Gustin said. “He’s like a frenemy.”

Frenemy would be the right term for Wentworth Miller‘s Leonard Snart/Captain Cold. The character first appeared in The Flash’s first season, a thief who upped his game with the use of a cold gun stolen from S.T.A.R. Labs. However, after discovering Barry’s secret identity as The Flash, the two make a deal that Snart will keep Barry’s secret and not kill innocent people in exchange for the Flash not interfering in his heists. The pair would find themselves teaming up from time to time when Barry needed Snart’s help. Ultimately, Snart ended up recruited along with his associate Mick Rory/Heatwave to be a hero by Rip Hunter over on Legends on Tomorrow.

But with Captain Cold being more of an anti-hero than a villain, Gustin had some other favorites among the Flash’s Rogue’s.

“I was just thinking of today because I had a feeling ‘who’s your favorite Rogue’ was going to be a thing and I was just like wracking my brain I hadn’t thought in a while,” Gustin said. “I love Weather Wizard, Liam McIntyre’s Weather Wizard, he’d be fun to have back. We haven’t had him enough and then Mark Hamill as Trickster.”

Notably absent from Gustin’s list? Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (played both by Tom Cavanagh and Matt Letscher), but just because the villain didn’t make the cut doesn’t mean he isn’t part of Gustin’s favorites. The actor revealed that his favorite episode of the series thus far was the season one finale, “Fast Enough”, the episode in which Barry’s battle with Reverse Flash came to a head and resulted in not only Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) sacrificing himself to save the day, but with Barry traveling back in time, changing the dynamic of the show going forward.

“I don’t care what we do for the rest of Flash,” Gustin said. “I mean, honestly, that episode is the thing that I’ll always just look back on and be so proud of.”

The fifth season of The Flash will premiere on Tuesday, October 9th at 8/7c on The CW.